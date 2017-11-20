Royal Navy ship shadows a Russian destroyer

A ROYAL Navy frigate has finished its work shadowing a Russian naval destroyer.

HMS Somerset detected and monitored the movements of Russian warship Vice Admiral Kulakov and her supporting tanker through the Moray Firth over the weekend.

The Type 23 had been testing her cutting-edge sonar equipment when she received the call to locate and shadow the foreign units.

She arrived in the Moray Firth on Saturday and escorted the ships through UK waters and north along the coast of Norway before returning to her original task.

Commander Timothy Berry, the Plymouth-based warship’s commanding officer, said: ‘Monitoring transits of non-Nato warships through UK territorial waters is part of what the Royal Navy does all year round to keep Britain safe.’

The Vice Admiral Kulakov is a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer. It is thought she was returning from a deployment in the Mediterranean. She last visited UK waters in March 2016.