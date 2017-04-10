Royal Navy to tighten security at another base in Portsmouth

SECURITY at one of the Royal Navy’s key training bases is set to be tightened amid on-going terror fears.

Plans have been submitted for a new security fence to be constructed around HMS Excellent on Horsea Island.

It comes just weeks after naval chiefs stepped up defences at Portsmouth Naval Base following the deadly terror attack in Westminster last month.

However, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the latest alterations for Horsea Island was not as a direct result of the London atrocity.

Under the proposals, Portsmouth City Council would grant a new 99-year lease on a 10,554 sq m of land around Horsea Island.

This would allow for a new fence around the perimeter of HMS Excellent to be constructed.

As part of the plans the new barrier would be fractionally taller than the current fence.

It would also expand the base’s overall footprint slightly, absorbing an additional 1,749 sq m of new land.

Other parts of the proposals include the introduction of a new 10m ‘buffer zone’, which will see wooden posts drilled into the ground.

This will separate the base from the wider Horsea Country Island Park, limiting access by cars and motorbikes.

But pedestrians will still be able to walk around the site with an 8,805 sq m chunk of public land still being available, the planning document added.

A MoD spokeswoman said: ’A security fence is necessary in order to maintain an appropriate security zone around the HMS Excellent site at Horsea Island.’

Residents are now being urged to comment on the plans by noon on Tuesday, April 18.

To view the proposals, see portsmouth.gov.uk and search ‘parks, gardens and open spaces’.

Those who wish to object to the plans can should write to the council’s director of property and housing, Civic Offices, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, PO1 2AY or email david.ball@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

In the wake of the London attack, the Royal Navy increased the number of security personnel at the naval base.

The attack left five people dead and dozens others hurt.

A navy spokeswoman stressed the boost was at the commanding officer’s discretion, and not as a result of any direct threat to the base or local area.