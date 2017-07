Sailors from the awesome American aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush came ashore to play against players from the Solent Softball League on the Royal Navy playing fields opposite Clarence Pier in Southsea.

But the teams did not keep score – it was just a friendly to give the sailors a breather before they left Stokes Bay earlier today.

An American sailor batting in the softball match Picture by Vernon Nash

A British player catches at first base Picture by Vernon Nash

An American sailor helps up his opponent during the friendly softball game Picture by Vernon Nash

An American sailor takes up the bat for his team Picture by Vernon Nash

A British player fields at the softball game Picture by Vernon Nash

A pitcher at the softball game with USS George HW Bush Picture by Vernon Nash