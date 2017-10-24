Sailors get chance to improve team skills

A NAVAL training college held its biannual Exercise Trafalgar which gives junior officers and sailors from the Warfare and Weapon Engineering branches the opportunity to build upon their leadership and teamwork skills.

Phase two trainees from HMS Collingwood faced a number of demanding physical and mental challenges which included dealing with a road traffic accident and setting up a refugee processing cell.

Exercise co-ordinator Lieutenant James Way said: ‘The weekend has been an enormous success.

‘Our Phase two trainees have worked very hard with all the participants having the opportunity to get stuck in and to build on the leadership and teamwork skills that they developed during their basic training.

‘Hopefully the experience will act as a taster for the sort of activity our future officers and sailors will likely face when they get out into the Fleet.’