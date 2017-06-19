Science talks to be held – in a local pub

SCIENTISTS from Portsmouth will be holding an evening of talks about flooding in a pub.

The Science in the pub event will be taking place at the Still & West Pub, in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, on Monday, July 3.

There, a number of scientists – including one from the University of Portsmouth – are going to be talking about the dangers of flooding and the effect it has on local communities.

Coastal flooding, inner city flooding and planned flood defences schemes.

Those attending are asked to bring their own stories and experiences of coastal flooding, including photos.

The event will start at 7pm and is free for all to attend, on the provision that you register your interest via eventbrite.co.uk.