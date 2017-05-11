Service and parade in Gosport for Falklands War anniversary

MORE than 200 veterans are expected to march through a town centre for the 35th anniversary of the Falklands War.

A parade and commemoration service are being held in Gosport on May 21.

The town held its first national remembrance event in 1997 and has hosted one every five years since.

It is the home of the Falklands Veterans’ Foundation, which was granted the freedom of the borough in 2005.

Derek ‘Smokey’ Cole, its chief executive, served on board HMS Intrepid.

He said: ‘Gosport has a very special place in the hearts of Falklands veterans and their families because many of those who served lived there.

‘The town’s military facilities played a crucial role in supporting the Falklands campaign – including supplying and arming the task force.

‘This will be a very moving and very important occasion.’

The commemoration will be at the Falkland Gardens. A civic procession to the gardens will leave the town hall at 10.30am, followed by the service at 11am. After the service the parade will march through the high street.

There will road closures and changes to public transport, including a suspension of the Gosport Ferry, on the day.

For more details visit gosport.gov.uk.