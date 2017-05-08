Service remembers HMS Sheffield sailors who died in sinking

SAILORS who died in the sinking of HMS Sheffield were remembered at a poignant ceremony yesterday.

Around 50 people gathered at the Falklands Memorial in Old Portsmouth to pay their respects on the 35th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.

Family members and former crew of the Type 42 destroyer were joined by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fuller, Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones and other dignitaries.

Chris Purcell, who served in HMS Sheffield for three years, said it was a sad day.

‘We come every year to remember the friends that we lost and the ones we have gained through this sad loss,’ he said.

‘This year is the 35th anniversary so it is particularly significant.

‘Some people here I have not seen for 30 years, so it shows how important this anniversary is.’

Wreaths and crosses were left at the memorial by members of the HMS Sheffield Association and the Type 42 Association.

Widows and children of the fallen also laid wreaths.

Twenty crew members were killed when HMS Sheffield was sunk in May, 1982 and 24 others were injured. There were 268 sailors on board.