DAREDEVILS are being sought to join a charity skydive next month.

Armed forces charity the Pilgrim Bandits is appealing for people to tackle a tandem skydive on July 15 to support injured servicemen and women.

Volunteers will take on the challenge in the sky above Netheravon, in Wiltshire.

The Hampshire-based charity is marking its 10th anniversary.

For details on how to join, see pilgrimbandits.org/events/pilgrims-drop