SOLDIERS snoozing in hotels during operations cost the taxpayer £8m last year.

The bill of £8.04m was racked up between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

It covers troops on deployment and duty. However, the breakdown does not include hotel costs incurred for temporary substitute living.

The details were revealed after Lib Dem leader Tim Farron quizzed Tory defence minister Mark Lancaster.