Soldiers raise £5,000 with static bike ride in Havant

A STATIC bike ride has raised more than £5,000 for charity.
Sergeant Daniel Wright, 35, and his regiment held a static bike ride at Tesco in Solent Road, Havant, in a fundraising drive for Alzheimer’s Society and the Royal Artillery Charitable Fund – with funds being split between the two charities.
Together, the group cycled 1,467 miles – the equivalent of cycling to Estonia.
Sergeant Wright, from Chichester, said: ‘Some of our guys are currently deployed in Estonia and I have a very keen interest in supporting Alzheimer’s Society.
‘Us guys back here decided that we would travel the equivalent of the journey to see them on a bicycle – and we managed to raise £5,072 in the process.
‘I am astounded by the amount of support that we got for the event.’
