Southsea school’s bid for stained glass window to mark its wartime past

A SCHOOL is calling for the public’s support in a bid to bring its wartime history back to life.

Priory School in Southsea’s main building was seconded as a territorial forces hospital during the First World War.

Now, in a bid to recognise its history, the school is looking to install a commemorative stained glass window in dedication of the role the school played.

The project is backed by members of the community and the school are seeking funding from the national Aviva Community Programme to bring forward the proposal.

It has been shortlisted as a finalist to receive the funding but needs to secure as many votes as possible in order to guarantee the grant.

If the school secures the funds, the stained-glass window will face the chapel and will also look out onto Fawcett Road to be admired by those walking by.

To vote for the school’s bid, head to community-fund.aviva.co.uk and search ‘Remembering Priory’s Past.’