Tickets for Pals’ period fundraiser now on sale

FOOD that would have been on the menu for those dining in the First World War will be making an appearance at a fundraising dinner.

Members of the Pompey Pals Project are staging their Armistice Day dinner next week.

The black-tie evening is all in aid of the Portsmouth-based charity, which aims to remember those who served, and died, in the Pompey Pals battalions during the First World War.

Taking place on Friday, November 10 at the Purbrook Centre, in Stakes Road, Waterlooville, the evening’s menu will be based on one from Armistice Day 1918.

As well as food, the night will also feature a guest speaker, raffle, auction and live music from Simon Cattermole.

Tickets are £30 per person, with tables for up to 10 people also available to book.

Dress is black tie, military uniform or period dress.

Doors open at 7pm to a 7.30pm start. It ends at 11.30pm. For details, call 07982 402229.