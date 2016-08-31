Timings for HMS Daring’s departure from Portsmouth on anti-terror mission

SAILORS on a Portsmouth-based warship will wave goodbye to the city on Friday afternoon as they head off to join the battle against terrorists in the Middle East.

HMS Daring is due to leave the city at about 1.30pm on a nine-month deployment which will see the Type 45 destroyer protecting US aircraft carriers as they conduct airstrikes against Isil fanatics in Iraq and Syria.

The £1bn warship is the latest vessel from the city to join the fight against Daesh in the Gulf – sister ship HMS Defender carried out a similar role earlier this year.

Families of the 190-strong crew are expected to gather along coastal spots in Portsmouth to see Daring off.

The vessel is due to pass the city’s Round Tower at about 1.40pm.