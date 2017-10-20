Trafalgar Day service to be held in Portsmouth tomorrow

AN ANNUAL ceremony will take place tomorrow to mark the 212th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

This year’s Trafalgar Day event in Portsmouth is being held on board HMS Victory, and includes the daily naval ceremony of Colours followed by a flag sequence representing Nelson’s famous ‘England expects that every man will do his duty’ message to his fleet.

For the first time the ceremony is being streamed live on the Royal Navy’s Facebook page. It will focus on a brass plaque on the ship, marking the spot where Nelson was hit by a musket ball and fatally wounded an hour into the battle.

The ship’s Admiral in Charge, Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock OBE, and Second Sea Lord, will lay a wreath on the plaque.

He said: ‘It is an honour and a privilege to take part in the 212th Trafalgar Day.

‘A tradition, which not only celebrates our victory at the Battle of Trafalgar, but remembers and acknowledges the ultimate sacrifice that Admiral Nelson and the sailors who fought with him made.’