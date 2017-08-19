‘Training has been tough but we are prepared’

‘TRAINING has been tough but we are ready for the mission’.

That was the view last night of the man in charge of preparing 33 Field Hospital for their six-month tour in South Sudan.

Major Jon Lord, of Farlington, is a physiotherapist who has worked at the army’s rehab centre at Hedley Court. He is now the unit’s training officer.

He said: ‘We have been put through our paces with clinical scenarios which we’re totally unsighted on – not only clinical problems but moral dilemmas and fire. Anything we might encounter. We are ready for anything.

‘The difficulty has been the unknown – we haven’t known what we’re dealing with because up until recently we didn’t have a UK medical facility out there so the information coming back was limited.’

The team are set to be out in South Sudan for the next six months.

After completing their tour, they will hand over the medical centre to the UN.