UK armed forces help put prisoners back behind bars on British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma

MORE than 100 prisoners are back behind bars after Royal Marines and commando engineers helped restore the central prison in the British Virgin Islands.

Some inmates fled Balsam Ghut jail when it was damaged by Hurricane Irma a week ago, while others have been coming and going from the penitentiary at leisure.

As previously reported, officers from Hampshire police were sent to the British Virgin Islands last Sunday.

Soldiers and Royal Marines have been patrolling Tortola after islanders feared for their safety and security from the escaped inmates. Royal Engineers from 59 Commando Squadron then set to work making the perimeter fence of the prison impenetrable.

Alwin Jones, deputy commissioner of the BVI Police Force, said: ‘It is extremely helpful the UK are supporting us in this operation.’