Volunteers needed for Gosport Poppy Appeal

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS are needed for tomorrow’s Poppy Appeal.

At noon in the Gosport and Alverstoke Royal British Legion Club, volunteers will be meeting prior to the start of the appeal.

Anyone who is interested in helping out this year should go along to the centre at 145 Brockhurst Road at noon.

People can ask for Poppy Appeal organiser Bob Bartlett upon their arrival.

The Poppy Appeal will be officially launched on Thursday, October 26.