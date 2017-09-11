WATCH: Amazing shots of post-war Germany a year after VE Day

Have your say

THESE astonishing never-seen-before photos snapped a year after VE Day show the apolalyptic devastation across post-war Germany.

The chilling images illustrate how the landscape was scarred with bomb craters and ruined buildings after major cities endured six years of Allied bombings.

In one poignant photograph taken in May 1946, a British soldier is seen stood looking over Hamburg, contemplating the country’s future.