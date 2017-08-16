WATCH: Computer-generated video shows seabed dredged for HMS Queen Elizabeth

Have your say

Government scientists today released a computer-generated graphic showing how the seabed was dredged to allow HMS Queen Elizabeth into Portsmouth Harbour.

The footage was compiled by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office which provided specialist expertise during the complex project.

A screenshot from the video

A spokesman said: 'Following initial dredging operations to make Portsmouth’s navigation channel and entrance deeper, hydrographic data was collected by the survey launch HMS Gleaner using modern multibeam echosounder technology to confirm the available water depth.'

He said that the agency validated data to ensure the channel was safe for navigation purposes.

'The UKHO then used this information to update ADMIRALTY chart coverage of Portsmouth Harbour and Approaches, to support the safe arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth' he said.

'Working in close collaboration with the Royal Navy, Queen’s Harbour Master and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, the UKHO also provided its wider marine geospatial expertise to prepare for the arrival, by providing detailed tidal stream predictions and supporting the placement of navigational aids.'