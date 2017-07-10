WATCH: HMS Queen Elizabeth meets Cunard's Queen Elizabeth

It was a meeting of two queens of the sea...

HMS Queen Elizabeth met the Cunard cruise liner MV Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Scotland.

The meeting of the two ships

The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier is currently on contractor sea trials and was at anchor just off the coast of Invergordon.

The cruise ship made a close pass to the mighty carrier so that ships company and contractors alike on HMS Queen Elizabeth could get a close look at the liner.

A Navy spokesman said: 'It was certainly a treat for the passengers and will no doubt be one of the highlights of their cruise.'