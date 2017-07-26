WATCH: Jet takes off from USS George HW Bush for strike against Islamic State

Have your say

The American carrier USS George HW Bush has completed a deployment striking at Islamic State targets ahead of her visit to Portsmouth.

US Navy video shows a jet taking off from the ship in the Gulf as part of a long operation in the area.

A screenshot from the US Navy video

The commentary says: 'USS George HW Bush continues to support Operation Inherent Resolve in the US 5th Fleet area of operations in an effort to defeat Isil.'

The US Navy said the men and women of Air Wing 8 embarked on the carrier have conducted more than 4,700 sorties and used 813,000 pounds of ordance during the operation.

The ship is expected to arrive off Stokes Bay tomorrow for a stay lasting several days.