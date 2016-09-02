WATCH LIVE: HMS Daring leaves Portsmouth for Gulf anti-terror mission

HMS Daring sailed from Portsmouth this lunchtime for an anti-terror mission in the Gulf.

Families and friends gathered at the Round Tower and along the Hot Walls at Old Portsmouth to see the destroyer sail out of the harbour to begin her deployment.

Daring and her 190-strong ship’s company are scheduled to spend nine months in the Gulf.

A mainstay of her task will be to help protect American aircraft carriers as they launch air strikes against Isil targets.

Families and friends carried flags and banners as they gathered to wave farewell.

Lynsey Ross, whose son James - a 21-year-old underwater warfare spcialst was on his first tour in Daring - said: ‘I saw him this morning looking good in his unform. He’s really excited, as are we, but it is nerve-wracking as well.’

Sally Hughes, who previously served in Daring, was waving goodbye to her girlfriend Gemma Brice. Sally said: ‘I have told her to think of it as one day at a time, rather than a whole nine months.’