WATCH: MoD film shows huge project to dredge Portsmouth Harbour

A GOVERNMENT film charts the massive project to prepare Portsmouth Harbour for the Royal Navy’s giant new aircraft carriers.

The £60m dredging work to deepen the harbour has been going on for more than a year and is nearing completion.

It will enable Portsmouth to accommodate the two 65,000-tonne Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers for the duration of their life.

The project forms part of the overall £100m scheme to revamp Portsmouth Naval Base ahead of the arrival of the carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth is due to arrive in Portsmouth by the end of the year.