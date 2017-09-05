WATCH: Royal Navy tests new Sea Ceptor missile

MISSILES that will be used to protect the navy’s two new aircraft carriers have had a successful test firing.

The first test of the new Sea Ceptor air defence system has be completed. Capable of intercepting and destroying enemy missiles travelling at supersonic speeds, the missiles will be part of the navy’s new Type 26 frigates. They will form part of the Senior Service’s defences for the two new aircraft carriers.

Pictured is a Sea Ceptor launch from HMS Argyll. Sea Ceptor is the next-generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defence weapon system. Through the use of new advanced technologies, Sea Ceptor provides complete protection against all known and projected air targets. The weapon system is now in full-scale development for the UK MOD as the principal air defence capability for the Royal Navys Type 23 and Type 26 frigates. Sea Ceptor will protect both the host ship and high value units in the local area. The Weapon System has the capability to intercept and thereby neutralise the full range of current and future threats including combat aircraft and the new generation of supersonic anti-ship missiles. Capable of multiple channels of fire, the system will also counter saturation attacks.

Defence procurement minister Harriett Baldwin said: ‘Sea Ceptor will protect our interests against threats both known and unknown. It will launch from the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 frigates as they keep our nuclear deterrent submarines and the UK’s two new aircraft carriers safe on operations around the globe.’

Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll conducted the test firings.

The system uses UK-developed missile capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 3 and will have the ability to deal with multiple targets simultaneously, protecting an area of around 500 square miles over land or sea.