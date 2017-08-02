WATCH: Second World War artefacts put on display

DESPITE being born in Wales, Jack Dixon’s Portsmouth connections make his story one that thousands of other people can relate to.

Jack Dixon’s life tells the incredible tale of how he fought alongside Portsmouth soldiers during the Second World War, and then resettled in the new Paulsgrove Estate, which was built in the 1950s.

Jack enlisted in 1936 for the Territorial Army, before being called up to the forces in 1939, and being posted to Portsmouth.

Among his military duties throughout the war, Jack was sent to Germany in 1944, where he witnessed the blunt end to the conflict.

Following the end of the Second World War, Jack settled in Paulsgrove with the love of his life.

Sarah Johnson from Capturing the Spirit says: ‘At the Wartime Memories exhibition we are taking a detailed look at the life of Jack, who still lives in Paulsgrove.

‘Through pictures that we have been kindly given by the families, we have been able to tell their stories, which is incredible.

‘Everything we have here today will eventually be sent to Portsmouth Museum and archived, so we won’t lose that snippet of history.

‘It is an incredibly niche piece of history, and everyone has a story to tell.

‘Just from local people in the area we have had more than 2,000 photos donated.’