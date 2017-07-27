WATCH: USS George HW Bush arrives in the Solent

The American supercarrier USS George HW Bush dropped anchor in the Solent this morning.

The 100,000 tonne ship is on a visit to the area for the next few days.

Picture: Amber Beasley

A force of about 5,000 US sailors and air crew staff the 1,092ft-long carrier, which is on a deployment across Europe and the Middle East.

Armed with 90 aircraft, the Nimitz-class supercarrier is one of America’s most potent military weapons at sea.

Her arrival comes just weeks ahead of the Royal Navy’s own supercarrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The warship is named after the 41st president of the US.

She is the tenth and final Nimitz-class ship, having been commissioned in 2009.

