Website allows you to track HMS Queen Elizabeth’s every move

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving the Rosyth dockyard near Edinburgh to begin her sea trials. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire
The aircraft carrier is the largest warship ever built by the Royal Navy and has 700 sailors and 200 civilian personnel on board. PHOTO: Royal Navy

Road closure warnings ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s homecoming

THE Royal Navy’s future flagship is about 12 miles away from the Isle of Wight, a live tracking website has revealed.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier has been making her way along the south coast on her way to Portsmouth.

Image of HMS Queen Elizabeth, highlighted in red, on her way to Portsmouth. Photo: www.vesselfinder.com

She is due to enter Portsmouth at about 7.10am tomorrow morning. But those living on the southside of the Isle of Wight may be able to catch and early glimpse of the ship as she sails past it.

Road closures ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival

And a website is allowing people to track her every move on the way to her historic move on the way to her historic homecoming.

To view where Queen Elizabeth is, click here.