Wrens celebrate centenary at HMS Sultan

Have your say

FORMER members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) have been celebrating the organisation’s 100th anniversary with Ceremonial Divisions at HMS Sultan in Gosport.

The WRNS was formed under the leadership of Dame Katherine Furse in 1917.

Writer, Service and Phot branches watched on as a march and divisions ceremony took place, followed by a special lunch in the wardroom.

Among the guests was Lyn Gannon, who served as a Chief Petty Officer from 1976-2000.

She said: ‘My favourite draft of all was when I worked with the Royal Marines in Centurion.

‘Today has been great. I served here at HMS Sultan for three years as a Petty Officer and picked up my chief’s rate while here.

‘It is just lovely to be here and to honour the fact that the WRNS is 100 years old – it has brought back some great memories.’

The Wrens’ centenary year was launched at Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard by HRH The Princess Royal.