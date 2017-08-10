Delays as firefighters deal with hazardous material incident on A3

POLICE and firefighters have been called to a hazardous materials incident.
Hampshire police said they closed the northbound A3 Ham Barn Roundabout, north of Petersfield.
They warned people to avoid the area but have since opened one lane.
