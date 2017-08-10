Search

Delays as firefighters deal with hazardous material incident on A3

Firefighters and police are at a hazardous materials incident on the A3. Picture: Hampshire police
Firefighters and police are at a hazardous materials incident on the A3. Picture: Hampshire police
St Thomas More's Primary School, Hooks Lane, Bedhampton. Image: Google Maps

Bedhampton school investigated by Department of Education after allegations of SATs foul-play

0
Have your say

POLICE and firefighters have been called to a hazardous materials incident.

Hampshire police said they closed the northbound A3 Ham Barn Roundabout, north of Petersfield.

They warned people to avoid the area but have since opened one lane.