Delays of over an hour on M3 after crash

Drivers are warned to expect delays of up to an hour on the M3 this morning after an earlier collision.

The route was briefly closed northbound between Junction 8 and 9 as police dealt with the two-vehicle crash north of Winchester.

Although the road has now reopened, long delays still remain and traffic information service ROMANSE has warned people of slow traffic between Junction 11 at Winchester to Junction 8 at A303.

It also tweeted that drivers should expect delays of more than an hour.