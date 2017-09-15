Delays on A27 after crash closes link road

There are delays on the A27 near Titchfield this morning after a crash on a link road.
Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that Cartwright Drive was closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team said on Twitter that a rider had broken his right leg but was ‘doing ok’.
There are delays on all approaches to St Margaret’s Roundabout, with traffic queuing both ways on the A27.
