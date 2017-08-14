Delays on A27 in Portsmouth after crash this morning

A CRASH is causing long delays on the A27 near Hilsea this morning.
Drivers on the westbound carriageway face around a 30-minute delay back to the A3M Havant junction.
The incident is on the hatching marks next to the hard shoulder near the M275.
A CRASH is causing long delays on the A27 near Hilsea this morning.
Drivers on the westbound carriageway face around a 30-minute delay back to the A3M Havant junction.
The incident is on the hatching marks next to the hard shoulder near the M275.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.