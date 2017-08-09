Delays on motorways this evening

Have your say

RAIN is causing long delays on the roads this evening.

M27 – Approximately 13-minute delays on the eastbound carriageway between Rownhams Services and junction 7 near Hedge End due to an RTC.

A3(M) – Earlier RTC on the southbound carriageway between Clanfield and Catherington is causing short delays. The lane is now clear after being closed for around 30 minutes.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works

Bus Services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays