Delays on motorways this evening

RAIN is causing long delays on the roads this evening.
M27 – Approximately 13-minute delays on the eastbound carriageway between Rownhams Services and junction 7 near Hedge End due to an RTC.
A3(M) – Earlier RTC on the southbound carriageway between Clanfield and Catherington is causing short delays. The lane is now clear after being closed for around 30 minutes.
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works
Bus Services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
