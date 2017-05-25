Delays on train services from Havant

PROBLEMS with a track safety system has seen delays on trains from Havant this morning.

South West Trains said in a statement the issue is preventing two trains being in the same section of track at the same time between Havant and Guildford.

Services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

The statement said the problem started yesterday morning when a signalling problem showed incorrectly a train was on a section of track preventing another service occupying the same section.

To allow trains to use the track safely, staff manually checked the track and verbally advised each train.

The statement added: ‘Our engineers were unable to investigate the problems during the day yesterday without completely blocking the line in both directions.

‘Our control room made the decision to continue running services as delayed and to complete the works overnight therefore still providing a train service between London and Portsmouth.

‘Investigation works occurred overnight and our team were not able to identify the root cause of the faults.

‘As such the process of manually checking each section of track will continue into today, this will result in delays and alterations.

‘Engineers will remain on site today and are working hard to rectify the problem.’

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

For updates visit journeycheck.southwesttrains.co.uk/southwesttrains