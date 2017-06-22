Denmead Gin Festival to return next month

After the sell-out success of last year’s event, the owner of an independent wine merchant is bringing back Denmead Gin Festival – making it bigger and better than before.

Australian-born Janine Pert, owner of Denmead’s Discover Wine, is hoping to attract gin lovers from near and far to the village’s War Memorial Hall next month.

Attendees will be able to sample 30 different gins from local sources and further afield, as well as enjoy entertainment and a festival-vibe.

Janine, who has lived in the UK for more than 30 years and has had her shop open for three, said: ‘I’m always looking for ways to get the community involved in fun, social activities.

‘Gin has taken off big time in the UK and is one of the most popular drinks out there today.

‘Because of Discover Wine I work with a lot of suppliers, and it was easy to source gin distillers and get them on board for the festival.

‘Last year’s event was such a success, a complete sell-out, and so this year I have space for even more visitors – 450 to be exact.

‘We have a Gin Genie, a professional mixologist giving hints, tips and advice about gin cocktails, a live jazz band and a barbecue – plus local produce and stands too.

‘It really is a great afternoon with a real sense of community.’

Visitors will get three free tasting tokens, with more available for purchase.

A programme with details about all 30 gins and description about them, complete with serving suggestions, is also included.

In the price of their ticket, festival-goers will also receive an etched balloon gin glass to take home.

The event is on Saturday, July 8, from 3pm to 7pm, and will be held in Denmead War Memorial Hall and the field adjacent.

Janine, 61, added: ‘I’m hoping the weather is glorious, but even if it’s not I will put up lots of different tents or one large one where the distillers will be housed.

‘This year’s event really is bigger and better in all senses, I’m even putting hay bales out for that real festival feel.

‘I’ve also doubled staffing to reduce queues.

‘Denmead loves a party and I hope the village will come together again this year.’

Gins will be available for purchase in full measures at the bar, along with other alcoholic and soft drinks.

For more details about the festival call Discover Wine on (023) 9225 5037, or e-mail janine@discoverwine.uk.com.

Tickets are £15 per person and can be purchased directly from the shop on Hambledon Road.