Details announced for Michael Eisner’s meeting with Pompey Trust shareholders

AMERICAN billionaire Michael Eisner will meet with Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) shareholders next month as his bid to purchase the Blues gathers pace.

The private meeting at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, May 4, will precede a vote by trustees on the terms submitted by the former Disney chief executive for the Fratton Park club.

At the get-together, Mr Eisner and his family will present their vision for Pompey and answer questions from shareholders.

Two days later, on Saturday May 6 – the day of Pompey’s last game of the season against Cheltenham – a ballot will open for shareholders to vote on the terms put forward by Mr Eisner and his Tornante company.

The voting process will close on Friday, May 19, at 8pm.

As exclusively revealed by The News last month, Mr Eisner has been in negotiations to purchase the Blues and is currently in a 70-day exclusivity period with the club.

A Trust statement read: ‘To facilitate the vote, the PST board have decided that every member will receive a voting pack via post containing the details of the offer, our summary and commentary and also the detail of the voting process.

‘The voting pack will be posted on April 24. If you do not receive a pack by May 1 then please contact the PST.

‘The ballot will open on May 6 and voting by ballot closes on May 19.

‘A vote can be made by email, post or in person at Pompey in the Community, in Anson Road, during the voting period.’

Those Trust shareholders who cannot attend the meeting with Mr Eisner and his representatives are advised that plans are in place to broadcast the event live on local radio and the internet.

A recording will be available to listen to during the voting period.

Further meetings for shareholders are planned for this month and also during the voting period to discuss the proposed terms.