Developers raise £5,000

OVER £5,000 has been raised for charity by developers.

Employees from McCarthy & Stone, the developer’s behind the plans to build retirement flats in South Parade, Southsea, took part in last month’s Great South Run in aid of Age UK Portsmouth in October.

Claire Mann, the marketing manager at the firm, led the team on the 10-mile challenge.

She said: ‘Running the Great South Run was an incredible challenge, and it was a privilege to be taking part on behalf of Age UK Portsmouth.

‘The organisation means a lot to us here at McCarthy and Stone, and we value the fantastic work it does. Knowing we were raising money for such a great cause kept us going.’

The developers’ seaside development of 97 flats is due to be completed by 2018.