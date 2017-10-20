Diabetes won’t slow down speedy Shyloe

Have your say

After being diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of six, you might think Shyloe Wilson would be taking life slowly.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Last weekend nine-year-old Shyloe organised a fun run at Gosport Leisure Centre, as a fundraising event for JDRF – a charity that funds research and offers support to people and families affected by type one diabetes – and local family support group Seahawks.

Type one diabetes means that Shyloe is dependent on regular insulin injections.

A number of local businesses pitched in to support the event with raffles, bibs and prizes – with 82 children taking part in the event, it was a big turnout.

Shyloe’s mum Victoria said: ‘The event raised so much money for both charities, with a total of £854.02 and still counting.

‘We were delighted to have a special appearance from Pooch the Gosport Leisure Centre mascot and one of the crews from Gosport Fire Station as well.

‘The children who took part were incredibly motivated and some definitely surprised themselves and their proud parents in how far they could run.

‘The event ran super smooth and fun was had by everyone involved.

‘The plan is make this an annual event and celebrate Shyloe’s determination to beat type one diabetes.’

Next year’s event has already been confirmed, and will be taking place at the Gosport Leisure Centre on October 13, 2018.

For more information and to donate to Shyloe’s fundraising dive, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/shyloe.