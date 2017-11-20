Dig deep and help to spread some comfort this Christmas

Have your say

Christmas is a time for family, a time for giving, and a time for friends.

Yes we might still only be in November, but the Christmas music is already leaking from every shop and the TV adverts have been hijacked by firms looking for our festive pound.

But when your thoughts turn to Christmas, please spare a moment to think of those less fortunate than yourselves.

There will be people across the Portsmouth area for whom this time is not one of great joy but one of despair.

For one reason or another, they will be struggling.

It might be that they are alone, it could be that they are short of money, there could be myriad reasons.

But those people will be out there.

Which is why we are hoping to make a difference to them with our Christmas campaign named Comfort and Joy.

We have teamed up with a Portsmouth church and charities in a bid to help those that need it the most.

And it couldn’t be simpler to help.

All we’re asking for is a £5 supermarket voucher.

These will be collected by St Mary’s church in Fratton then distributed by 11 agencies, from Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

The aim is to give their users the chance to make a good memory this Christmas and show that people across the area do care.

So please join us and help make this a success.

Just buy the voucher and put it in a unsealed envelope.

Then post that to Deanery Office, St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth PO1 1HT.

Please get involved if you can afford it.

You could make a big difference to those who need it the most this Christmas.