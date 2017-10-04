Disruption warning over city road resurfacing work

MOTORISTS in Portsmouth have been warned work on a city road will cause disruption.

City council contractor Colas has sent letters to people who live in the Locksway Road area about the ‘essential carriageway works’.

The work in Milton will start on Monday, October 10, and is scheduled to run for 11 days, with Colas being on site from 8am to 5pm.

The letter says: ‘We understand that this kind of work may cause some disruption and inconvenience, however we will endeavour to ensure that this is kept to a minimum.’