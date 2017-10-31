Disruptions to train services going through Fareham

Have your say

A BROKEN down train in Fareham is causing delays on services this morning.

A number of services have been cancelled or delayed due to the problem on the westbound lines.

A statement on South Western Railway’s website said: ‘Train services running through Fareham may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until midday.’

The broken down train is causing disruption to services on the following routes:

- Portsmouth Harbour to Southampton Central via Fareham

- Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Fareham and Eastleigh

The statement added: ‘The 6.23am Portsmouth and Southsea to Southampton Central service earlier today reported a fault with the train.

‘The fault was related to the brake system. The driver and the control centre engineering team have been unable to rectify the fault and the train will now terminate at Fareham.

‘To reduce the delays to trains, some services may have to be altered or revised at short notice. Some services may also be diverted via an alternative route

‘We are sorry for the disruption caused to your journey.’

South Western Railway has arranged for tickets to be accepted on Great Western Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central in both directions and on Southern Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour/Havant and Southampton Central in both directions.

Passengers intending to travel on Southern Railway or Great Western Railway services will be able to use their tickets on South Western Railway services via any reasonable route between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.