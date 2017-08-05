Distorted images of famous landmarks make for great art

Have your say

Artist Timothy O’Gorman has taken photographs of some of Portsmouth and Southsea’s best-loved vistas and landmarks and got creative with them.

The 46-year-old gardener, from Southsea, layers images upon each other, superimposes pictures from other areas of the city onto others and adds wood and rock effects.

Timothy O'Gorman's take on the lighthouse at Southsea Castle

He uses digital art software to make the prints.

Timothy has a permanent exhibition at the Premier Inn, Clarence Pier, where fans can pick up his exciting pieces and a donation will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

To make a commission, or buy other pieces of his work, visit Southsea Inks, Albert Road, Southsea, from August 8.

Timothy O'Gorman layered photographs of the Pioneer Statue, from Old Portsmouth, onto a sunset at Southsea seafront

One of Timothy's pieces in the window of South Coast Emporium on the corner of Elm Grove and Victoria Road North, Southsea

Timothy O'Gorman's Spinnaker Tower shot

Timothy captured a Royal Navy vessell passing Southsea Castle

A photo of Lord Nelson's statue, in Grand Parade, superimposed onto the longitude and latitude arch in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth

The Southsea lighthouse on a wooden background