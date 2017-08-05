Distorted images of famous landmarks make for great art

Artist Timothy O’Gorman has taken photographs of some of Portsmouth and Southsea’s best-loved vistas and landmarks and got creative with them.
The 46-year-old gardener, from Southsea, layers images upon each other, superimposes pictures from other areas of the city onto others and adds wood and rock effects.
He uses digital art software to make the prints.
Timothy has a permanent exhibition at the Premier Inn, Clarence Pier, where fans can pick up his exciting pieces and a donation will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.
To make a commission, or buy other pieces of his work, visit Southsea Inks, Albert Road, Southsea, from August 8.
