Dockyard to host rum festival!

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH nautical favourite will be making a triumphant return to the city this September.

A tot of rum will be on offer at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in honour of the 2017 Rum Festival.

The dockyard is bringing the spirit back to its naval home on September 2.

Visitors are welcome to expand their knowledge of the drink and sample the range on offer.

Food and soft drinks will also be available to purchase.

If that isn’t enough to wet your whistle, there will also be two local acts performing at the event: Greg Russel and Ciaran Algar along with local band Electric Eden.

It is the first time that the dockyard has held its rum festival.

Rum began as a respected part of protocol and reward on navy ships throughout nearly every nation.

In its inception, the Royal Navy’s original ration of a pint of rum per day soon dwindled to half a gill.

Eventually, sailors were enjoying a smaller measure in their daily ‘tot’ of rum.

Since the 1970s, the daily dash of Caribbean spirit has no longer been a staple of naval life.

However, each new generation of sailor upholds the memory of this cherished tradition.

Sailors, ex-servicemen and women who are rum enthusiasts are all welcome to the event which will showcase a wide variety of rums from local classic, such as Pussers, to new potential favourites.

The dockyard is a fitting location for the festival, as the storehouses, office building and cobbled alleyways give a sense of naval grit.

For the last 500 years, the dockyard has been one of the region’s most important assets.

It continues to hosts a number of activities and educational tours.

The event will run from 7pm to 10pm and tickets are £20 per person.

If you are interested in attending, you can booking tickets online via the website historicdockyard.co.uk