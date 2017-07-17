Search

Doctor gives top tips for staying safe at festivals this summer

Mutiny Festival 2017. Picture: Paul Windsor

A LEADING doctor who runs a walk-in clinic in Portsmouth has given her tips for staying safe at festivals this summer.

Dr Monica Nuvoloni, a music-loving senior GP and regional medical director for Care UK, which runs the walk-in centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Milton, advises festival-goers to think about their health before they attend a festival this year.

She said: ‘Festivals are great fun and increasingly attended by people of all ages.

‘Everyone wants to have fun and, with a bit of planning, everyone can.

‘But people should think about the fact that a lack of planning now can lead to medical problems and a miserable time away.’

