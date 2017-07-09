Dog owner 'lucky' not to suffer serious injures after rescuing pet in Havant flat fire

A MAN rushed into his heavily smoke-damaged flat to rescue his dog.

Firefighters were called to Juventu Close, in Havant, at 6.45pm last night to a chip pan fire.

The resident, 63, had been out while the pan was on and returned to see smoke billowing from the open window of his ground-floor flat.

He rushed in to pull his Terrier-type dog out of the building. Firefighters have said he is lucky not to have been seriously injured.

Three appliances with 12 firefighters were called to the two-storey block.

The resident was given oxygen therapy at the scene but did not go to hospital.

High temperatures had melted a light fitting and smoke alarm in the kitchen.

Heavy smoke lagging throughout the property has left it damaged, firefighters said.

A fire service spokesman said: 'He was a very lucky man to get his dog.

'As a fire service we say get out and stay out, don't got back

'Fortunately there was no serious injuries, he should consider himself very lucky.'

He added the incident showed the danger of leaving cooking unattended.