Don’t feed the birds – or you could be fined

A CRACKDOWN on feeding time for town centre birds has been announced. Havant Borough Council is advising residents and shoppers not to feed pigeons that congregate in town centre areas across the borough.

If the warnings are not heeded, the council will be seeking to issue Community Protection Notices (CPNs), effectively banning the feeding of birds in certain areas.

Breaches of these CPNs can lead to the issue of £80 fixed penalty notices. Officers are seeking to persuade those collectively feeding the pigeons up to four kilos of bird seed twice a day, to stop doing so.

Cabinet lead for environment, councillor Tony Briggs, said: ‘Pigeons are a nuisance because of the way their droppings make a mess on shops, street furniture, and people.’