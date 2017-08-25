Don’t forget to join in One Summer’s Day photo competition!

Have your say

DON’T forget to have your cameras at the ready on Monday for The News’ One Summer’s Day competition.

The premise is simple – take one snap that sums up your day and send it in to us.

With a busy bank holiday ahead, there is sure to be a wealth of fun-packed photo opportunities at your fingertips.

Whether you’re unwinding at the beach with a group of pals or checking out the sights of the south with your loved ones, we want to see.

You could be recovering from the hustle and bustle of Elbow’s bill-topping set at the Victorious Festival in Southsea or taking a leisurely stroll through the annual Emsworth Show.

As long as your shot reflects your day, it will be considered for the prize-winning top spot.

Habibur Rahman, images editor at The News, said: ‘Bar a few rainy spells it’s been a fantastic summer so far.

‘Now, you readers have an opportunity to showcase your images and we’re really excited to see them.

‘You don’t have to be a professional, just make sure you’ve got your camera or mobile phone to capture that perfect moment.

‘Look for a splash of colour, look for expression – look for anything that sums up your perfect summer’s day.

‘We very much look forward to seeing your entries and from all at The News – good luck!’

To enter the One Summer’s Day competition, email your picture to onesummersday@thenews.co.uk.

Alternatively you can post a physical print to Byron Melton, One Summer’s Day, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN.

Only photos taken on Monday, August 28 – a public bank holiday – will be considered.

All digital images must be high resolution and 1MB or above in size, to ensure they appear as taken on our pages.

Please include your full name, address and daytime contact number, plus a description of what and who is in your picture.