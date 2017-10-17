Donate to Portsmouth charity and write a will

PEOPLE who write a will this month with selected solicitors will make a donation to charity at the same time.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, which raises cash for departments at Queen Alexandra Hospital, is holding Write a Will Month with support from Allens Solicitors, Redwood Financial and O’Hara Solicitors.

During this month, anyone who creates a will or updates their current one will see the reduced fees of between £40 and £130 donated to the charity.

An amount of £40 will be donated from an amended will, £80 for a single new will and £130 for a joint basic will.

For more information call the fundraising team on (023) 9228 6000 extension number 5190 or email fundraising@ .porthosp.nhs.uk