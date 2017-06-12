Donation by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth buys hospital machines

FUNDRAISING efforts by the former Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor saw a hospital ward invest in two new pieces of equipment.

During his final weeks in the role, Councillor David Fuller visited the oncology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Thanks to a donation from Cllr Fuller, the ward was able to buy two new blood analysers.

He said: ‘It has been a great year. I’m excited to come here today, knowing this machine and all the hard work we’ve done will help people. It is great to see it all up and working in the wards.’