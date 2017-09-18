Dozens of volunteers give Southsea beach a sprucing over

Have your say

DOZENS of green-minded volunteers lent their time to give a beach a thorough spruce-up.

An estimated 48 volunteers, including children, headed down to Southsea beach on Saturday morning to collect rubbish from the seafront.

Volunteers at the start of the clean/survey (171247-004)

The event was in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean.

A total of 22 full bags of rubbish were collected by the volunteers.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council was one of those behind the clean.

He said: ‘It was a really good turnout and it is always good to see so many people turning out and caring for the environment.

‘It is always surprising to see just how much litter is found.

‘Council contractors do their best but there are always lots of little bits and pieces left behind and it was our job to ensure that gets cleared up.’

The ward councillor added that it was a ‘mixed bag’ in terms of the items collected though a handful of plastic items were found in addition to large pieces of wood.